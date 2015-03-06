Menendez's spokeswoman: U.S. senator's actions were lawful

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for U.S. Senator Robert Menendez said on Friday that the New Jersey Democrat’s actions have all been “appropriate and lawful,” after reports that the U.S. Department of Justice was preparing corruption charges against him.

CNN said the charges involve allegations that Menendez used his office to help a donor’s business in exchange for gifts. Spokeswoman Tricia Enright said in an emailed statement that she could not address anonymous allegations because “the official investigation of this matter is ongoing.”