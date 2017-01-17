FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama pardons retired U.S. general convicted of lying in 'Stuxnet' leak case
January 17, 2017 / 10:01 PM / 7 months ago

Obama pardons retired U.S. general convicted of lying in 'Stuxnet' leak case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Retired U.S. General James Cartwright, then vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2010.Hyungwon Kang/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday pardoned a retired U.S. Marine Corps general who pleaded guilty in October to making false statements to the FBI during an investigation into leaks of classified information.

James Cartwright, who last served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was questioned by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2012 over a book written by New York Times reporter David Sanger, which exposed a malicious computer software program known as "Stuxnet" designed to disrupt Iran's nuclear program.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney

