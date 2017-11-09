FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Health News
November 9, 2017 / 6:34 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

U.S. drug agency to toughen stance on illicit fentanyl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced on Thursday it will schedule all illicit versions of fentanyl on an emergency basis, making it easier for prosecutors to go after criminals who try to circumvent the law by manipulating the chemical structure of opioid drugs.

FILE PHOTO: A used needle sits on the ground in a park in Lawrence, Massachusetts, U.S., May 30, 2017, where individuals were arrested earlier in the day during raids to break up heroin and fentanyl drug rings in the region, according to law enforcement officials. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

The Justice Department said that once the DEA’s new order takes effect, anyone who possesses, imports, distributes or manufacturers any illicit fentanyl analogues will be subject to criminal prosecution.

Analogues are drugs that are chemically similar to another drug.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Thomas

