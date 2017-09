U.S. President Barack Obama (R) delivers remarks to reporters after meeting with Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday welcomed indications from Republicans that they favor some criminal justice reforms, and said President Barack Obama hopes to work with lawmakers from both parties on legislation to address inequities in the U.S. justice system.