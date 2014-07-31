Kansas man who left child in hot car is charged with murder

(Reuters) - A Kansas man faces a first-degree murder charge after his 10-month-old foster daughter died when she was left in a hot car for more than two hours as outdoor temperatures reached about 90 degrees, officials said on Thursday.

Seth Jackson, 29, was being held on $250,000 bond after being charged in court on Wednesday with first-degree murder in commission of a felony when he left the child in the car last week.

Jackson and a 5-year-old boy who was also Jackson’s foster child, returned home in the car on July 24 but the girl remained behind strapped in her car seat for about 2-1/2 hours, police said.

Jackson finally saw something on television that reminded him of the girl. He rushed to the car but she was dead, police said.

A national group that tracks deaths of children in cars said the first-degree charge may be too severe because Jackson apparently simply forgot about the child.

“From all that has been reported, it just looks like this was the biggest mistake this guy could have ever made,” said Janette Fennell, founder of Kids and Cars.

Eighteen children in the United States have died this year after being left in hot cars and 44 died last year, according to Kids and Cars.

An attorney for Jackson was not immediately available for comment.