FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas bill would allow concealed carry without gun permit
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 22, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Kansas bill would allow concealed carry without gun permit

Kevin Murphy

2 Min Read

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Reuters) - Kansas residents would be allowed to carry concealed weapons without permits under a proposed measure endorsed by a majority of state senators, the bill’s author said on Thursday.

Kansas would join Alaska, Vermont, Wyoming and Arizona as states that allow residents to carry concealed weapons statewide without a permit, according to the National Rifle Association, which supports such legislation.

The bill introduced on Wednesday would eliminate background checks, gun training and other requirements that go along with a permit for concealed carry of firearms, Republican state Senator Terry Bruce said.

Kansas already allows open carry of guns without a permit.

“It’s like any liberty a person has,” Bruce said. “If you are going to own a gun you need to be responsible and if you are going to carry a gun, there is certain due diligence required of you regardless whether or not there is a permitting process.”

The bill is co-sponsored by 26 of the 40 senators and must undergo debate in committee before it can be considered in the full Senate and House. Republicans control both chambers.

The bill drew criticism from the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

“Kansas should not become the fifth state to allow dangerous people - including felons, fugitives, domestic abusers and the severely mentally ill - to evade Brady background checks and carry loaded guns in public without a permit,” Brady Campaign spokesman Brian Malte said in an email.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.