White supremacist faces five new charges in Kansas shootings

Frazier Glenn Cross Jr, also known as Glenn Miller, sits in a Johnson County courtroom for a scheduling session in Olathe, Kansas April 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star/Pool

KANSAS CITY Mo. (Reuters) - A white supremacist charged in the killings of three people at two Jewish facilities near Kansas City in April was charged on Tuesday with committing five other crimes that day, including three attempted murders.

Frazier Glenn Cross, 73, who also goes by the name Glenn Miller, was charged on Tuesday with the attempted first degree murder of Paul Temme, Mark Brodkey and Jason Coombes during a shooting spree in suburban Kansas City.

Cross was also charged with aggravated assault against a fourth person, Margaret Hunker, allegedly putting her in fear for her life, and discharging a firearm at an occupied building, the Jewish Community Center White Theater.

Cross previously was charged with capital murder in the killings of Reat Underwood, 14, and his grandfather William Corporon, 69, outside the Jewish center, and first-degree premeditated murder in the killing of Terri LaManno, 53, outside the nearby Village Shalom Jewish retirement home.

Cross, held on $10 million bond, was known to law enforcement and human rights groups as a former senior member of the Ku Klux Klan and someone who had repeatedly expressed hatred for Jewish people. None of the people he is charged with killing were Jewish.

A public defender representing Cross could not be reached immediately to comment on the additional charges filed on Tuesday. Cross, who has not entered a plea, is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for a hearing.

Johnson County District Attorney Stephen Howe has said the capital murder charge gives prosecutors the option of seeking the death penalty. A conviction would automatically carry a sentence of life without parole.