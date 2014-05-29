Suspect in Kansas City Jewish center killings appears in court

Frazier Glenn Cross Jr, also known as Glenn Miller, sits in a Johnson County courtroom for a scheduling session in Olathe, Kansas April 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star/Pool

OLATHE Kan. (Reuters) - A white supremacist charged in the killings of three people at two Jewish facilities near Kansas City in April made a brief appearance in court on Thursday, acknowledging charges recently added against him.

Johnson County District Court Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan also set a preliminary hearing for November 12-14 for Frazier Glenn Cross, 73, also known as Glenn Miller, who is charged with capital murder in the Palm Sunday shooting spree that roiled the nation.

Cross faces capital murder charges for the fatal shooting on April 13 of Reat Underwood, 14, and his grandfather William Corporon, 69, as they stood outside a Jewish community center. Cross is also charged with first-degree premeditated murder for the subsequent killing of Terri LaManno, 53, outside the nearby Village Shalom Jewish retirement home.

While none of those victims was Jewish, Cross, of southwest Missouri, is also accused of firing on other people at the Jewish facilities in an upscale area of Overland Park, Kansas, a part of suburban Kansas City.

In connection with those shootings, he was charged on Tuesday with attempted first-degree murder of three men, aggravated assault against a woman, and for discharging a firearm in an occupied building.

Cross, being held on $10 million bond, was known to law enforcement and human rights groups as a former senior member of the Ku Klux Klan and someone who had repeatedly expressed hatred for Jewish people.

Johnson County District Attorney Stephen Howe has said the capital murder charge gives prosecutors the option of seeking the death penalty. A conviction would automatically carry a sentence of life without parole.