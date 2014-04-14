Kansas City-area Jewish centers suspect to face state, federal charges

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (Reuters) - A man suspected of killing three people when he opened fire at two Kansas City-area Jewish centers on Sunday afternoon has been formally identified and is expected to face federal hate crimes charges as well as state charges, authorities said on Monday.

Frazier Glenn Cross, 73, of Aurora, Missouri, is in custody for the shootings and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case as a hate crime, Overland Park Police Chief John Douglass told a news conference.