Kansas City-area Jewish centers suspect to face state, federal charges
#U.S.
April 14, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

Kansas City-area Jewish centers suspect to face state, federal charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (Reuters) - A man suspected of killing three people when he opened fire at two Kansas City-area Jewish centers on Sunday afternoon has been formally identified and is expected to face federal hate crimes charges as well as state charges, authorities said on Monday.

Frazier Glenn Cross, 73, of Aurora, Missouri, is in custody for the shootings and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case as a hate crime, Overland Park Police Chief John Douglass told a news conference.

Reporting by Carey Gillam and Kevin Murphy; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Scott Malone

