NY woman in kayak death told police she wanted fiance dead: video

Angelika Graswald is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the New York State Police. Graswald, who called police to report her fiance vanished after his kayak capsized on the Hudson River outside New York City last week, was charged with his murder, New York State Police said on April 30, 2015. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout

(Reuters) - A woman accused of murdering her fiance by pulling the plug on his kayak in the Hudson River in New York told a detective she wanted him dead, according to a video clip of her interrogation to be aired by the CBS program “48 Hours” Saturday.

Angelika Graswald, 35, of Poughkeepsie, New York, was arrested in April on a charge of second-degree murder. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler has said she gave inconsistent statements to police.

The body of her 46-year-old fiance, Vicent Viafore, was found in May floating in the river near where the couple had been paddling on April 19 near Bannerman’s Island, about 50 miles (80 km) north of New York City.

Authorities had searched for Viafore since Graswald called 911 that day to report his kayak had flipped over and that she had lost sight of him, according to a recording of the call obtained by media organizations.

Graswald’s lawyer, Richard Portale, could not be reached for comment Saturday.

Vincent Viafore is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the New York State Police. Angelika Graswald, who called police to report her fiance Viafore vanished after his kayak capsized on the Hudson River outside New York City last week, was charged with his murder, New York State Police said on April 30, 2015. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout

Portale has previously said that the charges were unfounded.

“I don’t think they can prove this is a murder, that it’s anything but a terrible accident,” Portale said in May.

Prosecutors, who have said Graswald stood to benefit by $250,000 from Viafore’s life insurance policies, have said she removed a plug from his kayak, causing it to fill with water, and that she moved his paddle away from Viafore when he was trying to stay afloat.

Clips from the interrogation were posted by “48 Hours” on the CBS News website and the full program would air Saturday night.

“I wanted him dead, and now he’s gone,” Graswald told a detective at one point in the video.

Graswald is being held in jail on bail of $3 million after she was indicted in May on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.