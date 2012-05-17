Wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. found dead at NY home

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Mary arrive for funeral services for U.S. Senator Edward Kennedy at the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Boston, Massachusetts in this August 29, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mary Kennedy, the estranged wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, was found dead on Wednesday at her home in a New York City suburb, an officer at the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office said. She was 52.

Mary Kennedy had four children with Kennedy, the son of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy. He is a prominent New York environmentalist.

“We deeply regret the death of our beloved sister Mary, whose radiant and creative spirit will be sorely missed by those who loved her,” Mary Kennedy’s family said in a statement released by her lawyer.

It made no reference to the cause of death.

Her body was discovered by police in a building at the Kennedy property in Mount Kisco, according to a police statement, which did not identify the deceased directly.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed the identity as Mary Kennedy.

The couple filed for divorce in 2010 but it was never finalized, said Kerry Lawrence, a lawyer for Mary Kennedy.