Mary Kennedy, wife of RFK Jr., reburied in Cape Cod cemetery

(Reuters) - The body of Mary Kennedy, the estranged wife of Robert Kennedy Jr., who hanged herself in May, was exhumed from a Massachusetts grave site earlier this month and moved to another section of the graveyard, a cemetery official said on Saturday.

Frank Maki, superintendent of St. Francis Xavier Cemetery on Cape Cod, said the Kennedy family was making plans to buy up to 50 burial plots in the area where she is now buried for future generations of the New England political family.

A Kennedy spokesman did not immediately return a call for comment.

Mary Kennedy was originally buried in May near Hyannis Port beside Robert Kennedy Jr.’s aunt and uncle Eunice and Sargent Shriver, Maki said.

She was moved about 700 feet to a hillside that Robert Kennedy Jr. and other family members are planning to develop and redesign with the help of a landscape architect, Maki said.

Mary Kennedy is now buried “5 feet from an oak tree Robert is particularly fond of, and he is considering wrapping a marble bench around the oak,” Maki said.

Mary Kennedy, 52, was found hanging in the barn of her Bedford, New York, home in May. She and Robert Kennedy Jr. were in divorce proceedings in which he had won temporary custody of the couple’s four children. Her husband is the son of slain U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

Mary Kennedy had reportedly been wrestling with addiction issues. She was arrested for driving while intoxicated in 2010.

“When an unexpected death occurs, you make some quick decisions and honestly, where she (was originally buried) was particularly crowded,” Maki said.

“There was no room for a larger part of the family, so they decided they want to move her to this new area, where they may want to have as many as 50 graves … these would all be for future Kennedy graves,” he said.