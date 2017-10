A file picture of Kennedy family nephew Michael Skakel escorted by court officers to a vehicle for his return to prison from Norwalk Superior Court in Norwalk, Connecticut after being sentenced to 20 years to life in prison August 29, 2002. REUTERS/Steven Senne/POOL JRB/JP

SUFFIELD, Connecticut (Reuters) - A Connecticut parole board on Wednesday denied a request by Kennedy relative Michael Skakel for early release from prison for the 1975 murder of Martha Moxley.

It was the first parole hearing for Skakel, 52, who is serving a 20-year sentence for beating his neighbor to death with a golf club when they were both 15 years old.

Skakel, who maintains his innocence, was charged with the murder in 2000.