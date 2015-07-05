FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two dead, three missing in Louisville boat accident: reports
#U.S.
July 5, 2015

Two dead, three missing in Louisville boat accident: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (Reuters) - Two people were killed and three were missing after a boat crashed into a bridge in downtown Louisville Saturday night.

The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. as the city was preparing for a holiday fireworks celebration at Waterfront Park. The boat, which contained nine people, turned over after it hit the 2nd Street Bridge in the Ohio River, Louisville Fire Chief Greg Frederick told WDRB-TV.

Four people, including three children, were taken to area hospitals for treatment. No details were available on the dead or missing.

Frederick said the current prevented rescue divers from both Kentucky and Indiana from entering the river, limiting searches to the surface.

Reporting by Steve Bittenbender; Editing by Chris Michaud & Kim Coghill

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
