Four dead in Kentucky plane crash, girl, 7, survives: police
January 3, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

Four dead in Kentucky plane crash, girl, 7, survives: police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A small plane crashed in Kentucky late Friday, killing the pilot and three other passengers, while a seven-year-old girl apparently survived and wandered from the wreckage to find help, state police said.

The plane went down in a heavily wooded area of Lyon County, about 115 miles northwest of Nashville, Kentucky State Police said.

Authorities received a 911 call from a resident in the area who said a 7-year-old girl “had walked to his home reporting that she had been involved in a plane crash,” state police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“The juvenile was in distress and was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries,” the statement said.

Rescue crews fanned out to look for the plane and discovered its wreckage in a wooded area, police said. Four people onboard were killed, among them the pilot, they said.

Police said the Memphis Center of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed a distress call from a private aircraft in the vicinity of reported crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. The identities of the victims were not yet known.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
