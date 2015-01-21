FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Doctor charged in Kentucky with deaths of five patients
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 21, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

Doctor charged in Kentucky with deaths of five patients

Steve Bittenbender

2 Min Read

LOUISVILLE (Reuters) - A doctor with offices in Kentucky and Indiana was charged on Wednesday with causing the deaths of five patients by unlawfully distributing pain medications, prosecutors said.

Jaime Guerrero, 47, who has offices in Louisville, Kentucky, and Jeffersonville, Indiana, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Kentucky on 32 counts, including dispensing Oxycodone, Methadone and Hydrocodone to patients without a legitimate need, prosecutors said. He could face life in prison if convicted.

Five patients died from 2010 to 2012 after Guerrero issued the prescriptions, prosecutors said. They claim he illegally prescribed medications to 30 patients from December 2009 to last May.

The doctor also faces charges that he submitted false claims to insurance providers. Records show that he allegedly saw more than 100 patients a day on three separate occasions and billed for services that were not provided, prosecutors said.

Guerrero also is accused of instructing a staff member who was not a licensed counselor to provide drug education classes and counseling and bill for services rendered while Guerrero was out of the office.

Along with possible life in prison, Guerrero faces a fine of $2.75 million. An attorney for Guerrero was not immediately available for comment.

Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.