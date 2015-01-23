FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kentucky doctor charged in patients' deaths pleads not guilty
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 23, 2015 / 10:05 PM / 3 years ago

Kentucky doctor charged in patients' deaths pleads not guilty

Steve Bittenbender

2 Min Read

LOUISVILLE, KY. (Reuters) - A Kentucky doctor charged in the deaths of five patients pleaded not guilty on Friday in federal court to charges that he unlawfully distributed pain medications.

Jaime Guerrero, 47, was released on a $50,000 unsecured bond at his arraignment in Louisville, according to a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office. As part of his release, he had to surrender his passport and his Drug Enforcement Agency registration number, which allows him to prescribe drugs.

Guerrero was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Kentucky on 32 counts, including dispensing Oxycodone, Methadone and Hydrocodone to patients without a legitimate need, prosecutors said. 

Prosecutors say Guerrero illegally prescribed medications to 30 patients from December 2009 to last May. Five patients died between 2010 and 2012.

Guerrero’s plea comes one day after the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure issued an emergency order indefinitely suspending his license because of the charges against him. His license also has been suspended in Indiana.

His trial is scheduled to start on March 31. Guerrero faces life in prison if he’s convicted.

Guerrero’s attorney, Scott Cox, was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Steve Bittenbender; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.