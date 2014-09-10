FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man sleepwalks off Kentucky cliff, suffers minor injuries
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
September 10, 2014 / 10:50 PM / 3 years ago

Man sleepwalks off Kentucky cliff, suffers minor injuries

Steve Bittenbender

2 Min Read

LOUISVILLE Ky. (Reuters) - An Ohio man fell 60 feet off a cliff while sleepwalking in a national forest in Kentucky, but suffered only minor injuries, officials said on Wednesday.

Ryan Campbell, 27, was camping with his friends in the northern part of the Daniel Boone National Forest early last Thursday when he plummeted down a steep incline a few yards into his nighttime stroll.

It took several hours for emergency crews to rescue him.

“He had facial trauma and a head laceration, but his mood was very good. He was responding to our instructions,” said John May, with the Wolfe County search-and-rescue unit and one of the first responders to reach Campbell.

Campbell fell on a bush, which broke his fall and saved him from potentially more serious or fatal injuries.

Wolfe County’s volunteer squad was called in for its experience rescuing hikers and climbers from the forest’s steep cliffs. That part of the forest, near Red River Gorge, a recreational area, draws thousands of tourists annually.

May said he had responded to falls where a person fell 160 feet and survived or fell 30 feet and died.

“It really just depends on how you hit and what you hit,” he said. 

Reporting by Steve Bittenbender; Editing by David Bailey and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.