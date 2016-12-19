A fire tore through a barn at a thoroughbred training center near Lexington, Kentucky, killing more than two dozen horses, local media reported on Monday.

The blaze broke out early Sunday morning inside a yearling horse barn at the Mercury Equine Center, according to local CBS television affiliate WKYT. Lexington, the second largest city in Kentucky, calls itself "the horse capital of world."

The center's owner, Eric Reed, told WKYT that 36 young horses were in the barn at the time, and that staff were only able to rescue seven of them.

"The barn started collapsing and we just had to call it off," Reed told WKYT. He said he thought the building may have been struck by lightning.

Lexington police and fire officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

