Kentucky firefighter critical after ice bucket challenge mishap
August 22, 2014 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

Kentucky firefighter critical after ice bucket challenge mishap

Tim Ghianni

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Kentucky firefighter was in critical condition Friday, a day after he and three others were injured when an aerial ladder got too close to a power line when their department doused a university band with water in an “ice bucket” fundraiser.

Captain Tony Grider, 41, and firefighter Simon Quinn, 22, from the Campbellsville Fire Department sustained electrocution injuries Thursday morning in a ladder bucket and two other firefighters were hurt coming to their aid, officials said.

Grider was listed in critical condition Friday at University of Louisville Hospital and Quinn as stable, the hospital said.

They were shocked as they were brought down in the bucket after pouring water on the Campbellsville University band in the “ice bucket” challenge to raise funds to fight Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Campbellsville police said in a statement.

“Preliminary investigation information suggests they crossed the ‘electric energy thresh hold’ of an overhead power line, causing an ‘electric arc’ to strike both firemen,” police said.

Two other firefighters were treated for lesser injuries after electrical current traveled down the extended ladder when they went to help Grider and Quinn, police said.

Campbellsville University held a prayer vigil Thursday night for the firefighters.

Reporting by Tim Ghianni in Nashville, Tennessee; Editing by David Bailey and Andrew Hay

