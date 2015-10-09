Two young missing boys found safe, hungry in Kentucky gorge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Reuters) - Two young cousins who went missing during a family camping trip in the Daniel Boone National Forest in Kentucky were found hungry but unharmed on Friday afternoon after about 20 hours, authorities said.

Michael Esposito, 5, and his cousin, Adrian Ross, 7, apparently wandered off on Thursday night while their families were setting up camp, Kentucky State Police Master Trooper Joe Veeneman said.

The boys were found about two miles from the family campsite, hungry but unharmed, said John May, deputy chief of the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team.

“They’re just chowing down right now,” May said in a telephone interview. “They looked like they’ve been in a Holiday Inn all night. So, they’re fine. They’re just hungry.”

May said they appear in great condition and were checked out by emergency personnel.

More than 150 people including first responders and volunteers combed the Red River Gorge area on Friday where the boys had last been seen, May said. He added rescuers found them thanks to search dogs who picked up their scent.

The recreation area is known for its canyons and steep slopes. Last year, an Ohio man camping in the area fell 60 feet while sleepwalking.