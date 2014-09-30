Student injured in shooting at Kentucky high school

LOUISVILLE Ky. (Reuters) - A student was wounded on Tuesday in a shooting at a Kentucky, high school, and police in Louisville have arrested a suspect in the incident, officials said.

Louisville Police said in a statement that the victim was male and that he was being treated in a hospital but his injuries were considered non-life threatening after the shooting just after 1 p.m. EDT at Fern Creek High School.

“Authorities believe this is an isolated incident that occurred just inside the school,” Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said in the statement.

Police said they have arrested a suspect but provided no details. Local media reported the suspect is a sophomore year student, 15 or 16 years old.

Students were seen walking out of the school in a single-file line with their hands on their heads, according to the WAVE television station, a local NBC affiliate.

Devin Gurley, a junior, said he was in a second floor classroom near a stairwell where the incident took place and heard of lot of commotion after the shooting, with teachers and students shutting doors to secure students.

“I heard the shot and closed the door,” he said.

His mother, April, said she heard from her husband, who is stationed in the Navy in Virginia, and from former co-workers about the incident and was on her way to the school when she received a text message from the school.

“This can happen at any school, a Christian school, a private school,” she said. “These things just happen. It’s unfortunate, nowadays, they just happen.”

Earlier on Tuesday a 16-year-old high school student in North Carolina was injured in a shooting after an argument. The suspected shooter surrendered and was arrested.