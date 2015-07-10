FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kentucky teen jogging with headphones killed by train
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 10, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Kentucky teen jogging with headphones killed by train

Steve Bittenbender

2 Min Read

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Reuters) - A northern Kentucky teenager was struck and killed by a train while jogging on railroad tracks near his home while wearing headphones, a county sheriff’s office said on Friday.

Elijah Wagers, 14, a freshman-to-be who planned to play football at Walton-Verona High School, was killed on Thursday night, Boone County Sheriff’s spokesman said Tom Scheben, spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses said Wagers was wearing headphones while running down the tracks near his Verona, Kentucky, home when he was hit, Scheben said.

Wagers enrolled in the district last year after being home schooled and was a great student, said Kim Chevalier, assistant superintendent for Walton-Verona Independent Schools.

The high school, about 20 miles south of Cincinnati, planned to open its doors Friday afternoon and make school staff, counselors and a psychiatrist available for students.

“It’s a huge tragedy for us,” Chevalier said in a telephone interview.

Wagers was struck by a CSX Corp. train, CSX spokeswoman Kaitlyn Barrett said. The railroad is investigating the matter and has resumed operations on the tracks, she said.

Reporting by Steve Bittenbender

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.