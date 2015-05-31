FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry to remain in Swiss hospital overnight after bike accident
May 31, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry to remain in Swiss hospital overnight after bike accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United States Secretary of State John Kerry rides his bicycle along the shore of Lake Geneva after holding meetings with Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne, Switzerland, in this March 18, 2015 file picture. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will remain in a Geneva hospital overnight for observation after breaking his right leg in a cycling accident, the State Department said on Sunday.

“The Secretary had planned on flying back to the U.S. this evening, but after further consultation it was sensible for him to remain in the hospital for observation overnight for purely precautionary measures and fly home tomorrow,” State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Kirby added that Kerry “continues to be in great spirits and active. He has done a range of phone calls including with the President‎.”

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler

