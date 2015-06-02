FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry arrives back in U.S. after bike mishap
June 2, 2015 / 1:29 AM / 2 years ago

Kerry arrives back in U.S. after bike mishap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A medical helicopter with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrives at Geneva airport, Switzerland June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry arrived back in the United States on Monday on a military flight from Europe after breaking his leg in a cycling accident, the State Department said.

After landing at Boston’s Logan airport, Kerry headed to Massachusetts General Hospital for further treatment, spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Kerry, 71, broke his right femur on Sunday while cycling in France. He spent the night in a Geneva hospital under observation.

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

