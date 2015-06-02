Kerry arrives back in U.S. after bike mishap

A medical helicopter with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrives at Geneva airport, Switzerland June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry arrived back in the United States on Monday on a military flight from Europe after breaking his leg in a cycling accident, the State Department said.

After landing at Boston’s Logan airport, Kerry headed to Massachusetts General Hospital for further treatment, spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Kerry, 71, broke his right femur on Sunday while cycling in France. He spent the night in a Geneva hospital under observation.