Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shake hands prior to meetings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States must work together to speed up progress on a bilateral investment treaty, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

Wang, speaking at a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, also urged the United States to loosen restrictions on high-tech exports.