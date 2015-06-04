FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry, on crutches after leg surgery, briefed by chief of staff
#Politics
June 4, 2015

Kerry, on crutches after leg surgery, briefed by chief of staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A medical helicopter with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrives at Geneva airport, Switzerland June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, on crutches after surgery on a broken leg, was briefed by his chief of staff, Jonathan Finer, in Boston on Thursday on issues related to Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Ukraine, Cuba and climate change, a spokeswoman said.

State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said Kerry’s schedule was up in the air after he underwent surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital to reset his right femur, broken in a cycling accident in France at the weekend.

Harf said Kerry also spoke by phone with Wendy Sherman, the chief U.S. negotiator in talks on curbing Iran’s nuclear program. Sherman is in Vienna, Austria, where technical talks resumed between representatives from the P5+1 world powers, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, the United States and China, and a delegation from Iran.

“She gave him a full update on the status of the Iran nuclear talks,” Harf added.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish
