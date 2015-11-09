U.S.'s Kerry to travel to Vienna, Tunis, G20 from November 13-17

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Vienna, Tunis and Antalya, Turkey, during a four-day trip beginning Friday, the State Department said on Monday.
Kerry will participate in the second U.S.-Tunisia Strategic Dialogue in Tunis and then travel to Vienna for a meeting on Saturday to discuss the Syria crisis, State Department spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing.
Kerry will then join President Barack Obama in Turkey for the Group of 20 summit, it said.
