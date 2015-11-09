U.S.'s Kerry to travel to Vienna, Tunis, G20 from November 13-17

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and National Security Advisor Susan Rice listen to proceedings as U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval office of the White House in Washington November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Vienna, Tunis and Antalya, Turkey, during a four-day trip beginning Friday, the State Department said on Monday.

Kerry will participate in the second U.S.-Tunisia Strategic Dialogue in Tunis and then travel to Vienna for a meeting on Saturday to discuss the Syria crisis, State Department spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing.

Kerry will then join President Barack Obama in Turkey for the Group of 20 summit, it said.