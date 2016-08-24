FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry to visit India, Bangladesh
August 24, 2016 / 7:44 PM / a year ago

Kerry to visit India, Bangladesh

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during an event to promote the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) educational program for girls in Abuja, Nigeria, August 24, 2016.Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will visit India and Bangladesh next week to discuss closer cooperation with Dhaka on global issues and co-chair strategic and commercial talks in New Delhi, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Kerry will travel to Dhaka on Aug. 29 to meet with government officials to discuss growing U.S.-Bangladesh cooperation on international issues and to talk about development, security and human rights, it said.

Kerry will be in New Delhi Aug. 29-31 to co-chair the regular U.S.-India Strategic and Commercial Dialogue with other senior officials from both countries.

He and U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker will meet with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as well as other officials from both sides.

The Strategic and Commercial Dialogue is the main bilateral forum for advancing shared security and economic priorities of the United States and India, the State Department said.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Alan Crosby

