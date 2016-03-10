FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Secretary of State Kerry to visit Saudi Arabia, France
March 10, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Secretary of State Kerry to visit Saudi Arabia, France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the FY2017 State Department Budget Request on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry will leave on Thursday for a visit to Saudi Arabia and France, the State Department said.

In Hafr al-Batin, Saudi Arabia, Kerry will meet with senior Saudi officials to discuss the crises in Syria and Yemen as well as other security issues, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.

On Saturday and Sunday, Kerry will be in Paris to meet with his counterparts from France, Britain, Germany, Italy and the European Union to discuss “a wide range of regional and global issues,” Toner told reporters at a daily briefing.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Eric Beech; Editing by Susan Heavey and Alistair Bell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
