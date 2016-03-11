FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry stresses need to end Syria, Yemen conflicts in Saudi talks
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 11, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

Kerry stresses need to end Syria, Yemen conflicts in Saudi talks

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a joint news conference with Jordan's Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Amman February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry stressed the importance of moving now to end the conflicts in Syria and Yemen during talks with top Saudi Arabian officials on Friday, a senior U.S. State Department officials said.

“Secretary Kerry emphasized that now is the time to keep moving forward toward ending the conflicts in Syria and Yemen,” the official said after Kerry met Saudi King Salman as well as the kingdom’s crown prince, deputy crown prince and foreign minister at a military base outside Hafr al-Batin, Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.