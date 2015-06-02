FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2015 / 8:49 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry's injury not expected to interfere with his duties: surgeon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s broken leg is not expected to interfere with his duties, the top U.S. diplomat’s orthopedic surgeon said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The procedure was uncomplicated, the fracture was fully repaired, and we plan to get him up walking on Wednesday,” Kerry’s surgeon, Dennis Burke, said in a statement released by the State Department. “I anticipate a short hospitalization, a full and complete recovery, and a return to normal function.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler

