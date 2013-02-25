John Kerry says Syria's Assad must go

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague leave Number 10 Downing Street in London February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in London on Monday that continued violence in Syria represented further evidence that it was time for Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad to relinquish his post and condemned recent violence against civilians.

Speaking alongside Kerry, Britain’s Foreign Secretary William Hague called for support for Syria’s opposition to be increased significantly in order to help bring the protracted conflict to an end.