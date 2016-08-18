FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 18, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

Kerry to travel to Kenya, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry attends a a bilateral meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in Vientiane, Laos July 25, 2016.Jorge Silva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Kenya, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia next week for talks with senior government officials on regional issues, the State Department said on Thursday.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said the visit to Kenya would focus on South Sudan's peace process and Somalia's political transition. In Nigeria, he would meet President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss cooperation on the fight against Boko Haram militants, the Nigerian economy and human rights issues, the spokesman said.

In Saudi Arabia, Kerry would meet senior Saudi leaders as well as counterparts from Gulf Arab states to discuss the conflict in Yemen, Kirby said.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Grant McCool

