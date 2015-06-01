FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: Iran nuclear talks can continue despite Kerry's injury
#Politics
June 1, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

White House: Iran nuclear talks can continue despite Kerry's injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is confident it can still pursue Iran nuclear talks despite U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s injury over the weekend, a spokesman said on Monday.

Kerry left Europe for the United States earlier on Monday after breaking his leg in a cycling accident on Sunday.

“We do continue to believe that we have the time and resources necessary to pursue, and hopefully complete, the Iran negotiations,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a briefing. He added that Kerry would continue to play a critical role in the talks, although it was unclear exactly what his capacity to participate would be in the coming weeks.

Reporting by Julia Edwards, Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese

