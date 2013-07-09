FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Condition of Kerry's wife improves; stroke, brain tumor ruled out
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 9, 2013 / 5:40 PM / in 4 years

Condition of Kerry's wife improves; stroke, brain tumor ruled out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and his wife Teresa Heinz Kerry board a second plane after their original aircraft had mechanical problems at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Paul J. Richards/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The health of Teresa Heinz Kerry, the wife of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, continues to improve and doctors have ruled out a heart attack, stroke or brain tumor as causing her “seizure-like” symptoms, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Kerry will travel briefly to Washington on Tuesday to open this week’s U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue meetings, Glen Johnson, a State Department official who is his personal spokesman, said in a statement released by the department.

Heinz Kerry, 74, was taken a hospital on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket on Sunday and then flown in her own plane to be treated at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital, where she remains.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by David Brunnstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.