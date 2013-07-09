Condition of Kerry's wife improves; stroke, brain tumor ruled out

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and his wife Teresa Heinz Kerry board a second plane after their original aircraft had mechanical problems at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Paul J. Richards/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The health of Teresa Heinz Kerry, the wife of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, continues to improve and doctors have ruled out a heart attack, stroke or brain tumor as causing her “seizure-like” symptoms, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Kerry will travel briefly to Washington on Tuesday to open this week’s U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue meetings, Glen Johnson, a State Department official who is his personal spokesman, said in a statement released by the department.

Heinz Kerry, 74, was taken a hospital on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket on Sunday and then flown in her own plane to be treated at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital, where she remains.