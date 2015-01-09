FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House passes Keystone XL bill, Senate to debate next week
#Commodities
January 9, 2015 / 6:17 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House passes Keystone XL bill, Senate to debate next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline, despite a threat by the White House to veto legislation on the project.

The bill passed, 266-153, with 28 of the House Democrats voting for the pipeline, down three from a similar vote in November. The Senate will debate a similar bill early next week.

President Barack Obama has said the State Department should finish its assessment of the project before he decides whether to approve it. TransCanada Corp’s pipeline would help transport more than 800,000 barrels per day of mostly Canadian tar sands oil to refineries along the Gulf Coast.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
