U.S. House votes to approve Keystone XL pipeline; Senate prospects unclear

Pieces of pipes stored at the pipe yard for the Houston Lateral Project, a component of the Keystone pipeline system, are pictured in Houston, Texas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday that would approve construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, but prospects for the Senate approving the measure were uncertain.

TransCanada Corp’s controversial $8 billion pipeline would help transport crude oil from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, but is opposed by environmentalists.

Anidentical bill will be considered by the Senate next week but may lack the votes to pass. The bills also could face a veto threat by President Barack Obama.