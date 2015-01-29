FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Keystone XL bill passes in Senate, faces Obama veto
January 29, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 3 years ago

Keystone XL bill passes in Senate, faces Obama veto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (L-R), Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Senator Barbara Boxer (D-CA) respond to Republicans at a Democrat response news conference after voting on amendments on the Keystone XL pipeline bill on Capitol Hill in Washington January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Thursday to approve the long-pending Keystone XL oil pipeline, despite the White House saying earlier in the day that President Barack Obama would veto the measure.

The Republican-led Senate passed the bill that would approve TransCanada Corp’s (TRP.TO) project to carry 800,000 barrels per day of heavy Canadian crude to Nebraska on the way to Gulf Coast refineries and ports.

The House has passed its own pipeline bill and will work with the Senate to send the bill to the Obama’s desk. After the potential veto, Obama is expected to make his own decision on the pipeline after the State Department finishes a review in coming weeks.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
