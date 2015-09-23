FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2015 / 6:27 PM / 2 years ago

White House says Obama skeptical of claims from Keystone supporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that President Barack Obama has previously expressed skepticism of claims from Keystone XL supporters that the pipeline would create jobs and have a long term economic impact.

Responding to comments made on Tuesday from Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton that she would oppose the pipeline, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said there was nothing “widely reported” about Clinton’s comments that he would “strenuously disagree with.”

Reporting by Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

