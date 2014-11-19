Factbox: Supporters, foes react to Keystone's narrow defeat in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bill to approve the Keystone XL pipeline was narrowly defeated in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, failing one vote short of the 60 needed to get the measure to President Barack Obama’s desk.

Following are selected responses:

SENATE MINORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL

“We came up one vote short on the Keystone pipeline today. This will be an early item on the agenda in the next congress, and I’m very confident that Senator Hoeven’s bill will succeed and we’ll be able to get it down to the president.”

SENATOR JOHN HOEVEN, REPUBLICAN OF NORTH DAKOTA

“I believe we will have the votes to pass the bill in January when a number of new Senators who support my legislation take office and the new Congress begins. At that time, I will reintroduce the bill, possibly as part of a broader energy package or appropriations bill that the president will not want to veto.”

KAREN HARBERT, CEO OF THE U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE‘S INSTITUTE FOR 21ST CENTURY ENERGY

“We’re pleased that a bipartisan majority of Congress once again supported building the pipeline. Unfortunately, there have been no indications that the Obama administration will stop ignoring the vast majority of Americans that support the pipeline, but we do know that Keystone will have even stronger support in the next Congress.”

TERRY O‘SULLIVAN, GENERAL PRESIDENT, LABORERS’ INTERNATIONAL UNION OF NORTH AMERICA

“As the White House politicized the construction of the pipeline, 41 Senate Democrats cowardly stepped in line, throwing one of their own colleagues, Senator Mary Landrieu, along with hard working blue-collar construction workers, under the bus.”

FRANCES BEINECKE, PRESIDENT, NATURAL RESOURCES DEFENSE COUNCIL

“The bill would have turned Congress into a permitting authority, overriding environmental law, and giving a green light to a pipeline project that would worsen climate change and threaten water quality. The Senate did the right thing.”

PRESENTE.ORG MANAGING DIRECTOR MARIANA LUIZ

“Senator Landrieu’s quest to turn Latinos into a personal punching bag was finally pushed back upon by Senate Democrats tonight in their vote to reject the Keystone XL pipeline. From pushing for increased deportations of our family members to fighting for more extreme weather and climate change through toxic pipelines like Keystone XL, Senator Landrieu has spent an embarrassing amount of time trying to hurt Latino families in her quest for power.”