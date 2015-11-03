FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama administration is sending response on Keystone XL to TransCanada: official
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 3, 2015 / 5:43 PM / 2 years ago

Obama administration is sending response on Keystone XL to TransCanada: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline are pictured in Gascoyne, North Dakota in this November 14, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department is in the process of sending a response to TransCanada Corp on its plea to pause the review of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, a department official said on Tuesday.

There was no estimate of when the response would be sent, and the State Department’s review of the pipeline was continuing on Tuesday.

TransCanada asked the department on Monday to delay the review of the pipeline that would help link Canada’s heavy oil fields to U.S. refineries. TransCanada’s move was widely seen as an attempt to avoid rejection by President Barack Obama, who has been increasingly focused on the environment, and to take its chances with his successor in 2017.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.