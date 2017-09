A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota in this file photo taken on November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department is still reviewing TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline project, White House senior adviser Brian Deese told reporters on Thursday.

Deese declined to give a timeline on when the process would be finished, but he said President Barack Obama believes the United States should be setting its sights higher than the debate around one pipeline.