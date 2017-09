A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Following remarks by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton that she disapproves of the Keystone XL pipeline project, the White House said on Wednesday that the State Department continues to consider the project.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said he was not sure if there were many people surprised by Clinton’s comments.

