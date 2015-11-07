FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House says Keystone decision will not affect other pipeline reviews
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 7, 2015 / 1:21 AM / 2 years ago

White House says Keystone decision will not affect other pipeline reviews

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that President Barack Obama’s decision to reject Transcanada’s Keystone XL pipeline is specific to the project and does not affect other pipelines in the works.

“The argument that we’re making here is very specific but it does not mean that no more pipeline will be constructed in this country over the next 15 months,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters, referring to the time left in Obama’s term.

Asked specifically about whether anything from the Keystone decision would affect Enbridge’s Alberta Clipper project, which is awaiting a presidential permit for an expansion, Earnest said he was unfamiliar with that review.

“Maybe ... the decision around the Keystone pipeline has been over-hyped: I can say that I can’t recall ever having heard of the pipeline whose name you just recited,” Earnest told reporters at a White House briefing.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.