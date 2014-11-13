FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says takes dim view of possible approval of Keystone bill
November 13, 2014 / 5:24 AM / 3 years ago

White House says takes dim view of possible approval of Keystone bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAYPYITAW (Reuters) - The White House takes a “dim view” of any proposal for Congressional approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, and wants a State Department review to continue, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“The administration has taken a dim view of these kinds of legislative proposals in the past... it’s fair to say that our dim view of these kinds of proposals has not changed,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in Naypyitaw, the capital of Myanmar, where President Barack Obama is on a state visit.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

