California police say 'no evidence' supporting claims of woman's abduction

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Police in California said on Monday night there was “no evidence” supporting the reported story that a San Francisco Bay Area woman was kidnapped for ransom earlier this week before inexplicably reappearing alone and unharmed.

“There is no evidence to support the claims that this was a stranger abduction or an abduction at all. Given the facts that have been presented thus far, this event appears to be an orchestrated event and not a crime,” the Vallejo Police Department said in a message on its Facebook page.