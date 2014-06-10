FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California police seeking 3 children, mother after father found shot dead
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 10, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

California police seeking 3 children, mother after father found shot dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Authorities were searching on Monday for three children allegedly abducted by their mother from a home where their father was found shot dead in the San Francisco area, California officials and media reported.

Three children - ages 3, 6, and 12 - were abducted from San Pablo on Sunday at 11:30 p.m. local time, according to a child-abduction alert message issued for California on Monday which named 35-year-old Alicia Ortez as a suspect.

Media reported that Ortez is the mother of the children and that their father had been found shot dead in the yard of a home in San Pablo, a city of some 30,000 residents near San Francisco, on Monday morning.

Ortez, described as a transient, was not suspected in the homicide, the San Francisco Chronicle quoted police as saying.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.