FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China-bound flight returns to Washington, D.C., after kidnap claim
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 5, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

China-bound flight returns to Washington, D.C., after kidnap claim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A flight headed to Beijing was forced to turn back to Washington’s Dulles International Airport after a mother on board was accused of kidnapping her son amid a custody dispute, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.Two hours after United Airlines Flight 897 took off on Thursday afternoon, while the flight was over Canada, the FBI alerted pilots to the attempted kidnapping and requested that flight be returned. The plane arrived back at Dulles around 5 p.m. local time.United in a statement confirmed that the plane returned to Dulles “at the request of law enforcement.”

The child, a young boy, arrived back at the airport with his mother, who was taken into custody, and grandmother, who was not detained. The boy has been reunited with his father, an FBI spokeswoman said.

The mother faces charges of international parental kidnapping, according to the FBI.

Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Scott Malone

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.