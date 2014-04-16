Two more charged in gang-linked kidnapping of N.C. prosecutor's father

Government contractor Frank Janssen is seen in an undated photo released by the police in Wake Forest, North Carolina. REUTERS/Wake Forest Police/Handout via Reuters

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (Reuters) - Two additional suspects have been charged in the gang-related abduction of a North Carolina man whose daughter had prosecuted one of the eight people now accused in the plot, U.S. prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The suspects are accused of kidnapping Frank Janssen from his Wake Forest home on April 5 and holding him hostage until he was rescued by federal agents in Atlanta four days later.

Janssen’s daughter is a Raleigh, North Carolina, prosecutor who helped send Blood gang member Kelvin Melton to prison for life on state charges.

Melton, 49, was among six people charged in the case last week. He is accused of using a cell phone smuggled into his prison cell to send instructions to his co-conspirators on how to kill Janssen and dispose of his body.

Charges were announced on Wednesday against two others, Jakym Tibbs, and a suspect identified as “John Doe” or “Kirkwood Quan,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

“My office will continue to pursue everyone involved with this crime,” U.S. Attorney Thomas Walker said. “This deliberate attack on our judicial system cannot be tolerated.”

Five people already charged in the case were ordered held without bail at detention hearings in Atlanta on Tuesday.

They are expected to be extradited in the coming weeks to North Carolina, where the case will be tried. The sixth, Melton, remains in prison.